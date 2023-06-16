Police Shooting Jayland Walker Ohio

Pamela Walker, mother of Jayland Walker, who was shot and killed by police in Akron, Ohio, is comforted prior to appearing before reporters about police reform, on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Feb. 7, 2023. — AP Photo/Cliff Owen

 Cliff Owen

AKRON, Ohio — The eight police officers who shot Jayland Walker last summer used excessive force when they fired 94 bullets at him during a foot chase and participated in a "culture of violence and racism" within Akron's police department, according to a lawsuit filed in Ohio federal court Friday.

Months after a grand jury declined to indict the unnamed officers in the death of Walker, a 25-year-old Black man, his family is seeking at least $45 million in damages from the officers, the city of Akron and city officials, according to a press release.

