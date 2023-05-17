Black taxpayers face higher probability of being audited

According to Stanford research, Black taxpayers were audited 2.9 to 4.7 times the rate of non-Black taxpayers.

Washington  Internal Revenue Service Commissioner Daniel Werfel acknowledged in a letter to the US Senate on Monday that Black taxpayers are audited at significantly higher rates than non-Black taxpayers, a revelation he said has left the agency “deeply concerned.”

“While there is a need for further research, our initial findings support the conclusion that Black taxpayers may be audited at higher rates than would be expected given their share of the population,” Werfel said.

