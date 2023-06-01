DES MOINES, Iowa — A teenage sex trafficking victim who fatally stabbed the man she accused of abusing her was resentenced Wednesday to probation, telling an Iowa judge that she now has a support system to help keep her on track.

Prosecutors agreed that Pieper Lewis should continue her probation rather than be incarcerated. Polk County Attorney Kimberly Graham told the judge that her office "sees her as a human being," that she is vulnerable to revictimization and that there is low risk she will commit more violence.

