The lynching began as so many did, with a Black man accused of raping a white woman.
George Hughes, a farmhand in Sherman, Texas, was arrested for allegedly assaulting the wife of his boss after trying to collect $6 in payment for his labor.
Hughes was brought to the Grayson County courthouse for his trial on May 9, 1930 — a year during which the economic pain and resentments of the Great Depression spurred a threefold increase in lynchings across the nation.
A mob of white men — many of them tenant farmers — women and children surrounded the courthouse and jammed the corridors. Hughes, supposedly protected by Texas Rangers, including the legendary Capt. Francis Hamer, was locked inside a walk-in vault in the second story of the courthouse. The enraged mob lit the building on fire and Hughes, 41, suffocated.
Yet the crowd was not appeased; the rioters blasted the vault open, took Hughes's body, chained it to a car and dragged it to the town's Black business district, where they hung the body from a cottonwood tree, mutilated it and lit a fire beneath it before burning the commercial area down and warning Black residents to leave town.
The governor called in hundreds of Texas National Guard troops and declared martial law, making headlines around the world. "Troops fire on Texas mob, wounding two in battle after burning of Negro," the New York Times trumpeted. "Sherman goes on rampage. Courthouse burned down by frenzied rioters to kill prisoner."
Yet to this day there is no public memorial in Grayson County to commemorate the lynching of Hughes and what became known as the Sherman Riot. A plaque on the courthouse grounds simply mentions that the old court building burned down.
Then last spring, a White public historian and preacher's daughter, whose family has lived in the overwhelmingly white and Republican county for generations, set out to erect a historical marker near the courthouse entrance. Nearly a year later, Melissa Thiel's effort to commemorate Sherman's painful past has stalled — caught between resistance by some of the town's white leaders and a rising desire among residents to confront old racial wounds.
Although she has approached her project with a certain indomitability, "I picked a doozy," Thiel said. "I was naive, and I didn't think the pushback I'd get would get to this level."
The struggle in her rural North Texas community echoes the larger battle playing out across the country. Just as more Americans are coming to terms with past and present-day racism, conservative legislatures in more than a dozen states have proposed or enacted laws to limit teaching about the role of racism in American history.
One bill in Texas would limit how the state's teachers can discuss the ways that racism influenced the legal system in Texas and the nation. The legislation could have an outsize influence in U.S. classrooms because of the massive school textbook market in Texas.
The clash over history represents dueling visions of an American future, said Monica Martinez, associate professor of history at the University of Texas at Austin and an expert on racial violence.
Whether lessons about racial violence take place in classrooms or on historical markers, Martinez said, "if you can teach people how to study how power worked 100 years ago, you are also teaching them how to study how power works today."
And how to challenge it. Therein lies the perceived threat, she said.
"It's not just the racist violence that some people don't want to confront," she said. "They also don't want to confront the long calls for justice."
In the 19th century, Sherman enjoyed a reputation in some quarters as the "Athens of Texas" — a center of education with a half-dozen private academies and small colleges and dozens of industrial plants.
Some Black residents succeeded, too, despite harsh racism. There was a well-regarded Black school, and a business district that boasted doctors, a dentist, the law offices of noted civil rights leader William J. Durham, a hotel, a drugstore, a hardware store and more.
In April 1930, as the Great Depression descended, a White tenant farmer named Drew Farlow hired Hughes to work his rented farm in Luella, about seven miles from Sherman.
According to reports in local White-owned newspapers, Hughes went to the Farlow house on May 3 to collect the wages that Farlow owed him. Pearl Farlow told Hughes her husband wasn't there. Hughes allegedly returned, forced his way into the house and raped and bound her before she was able to free herself and run to a neighbor's house and report the rape, she later told authorities. A county deputy apprehended Hughes in a nearby field.
The account in Black newspapers and among some Black residents at the time differed considerably, according to "The Tragedy of Lynching," a dissection of the lynchings of 1930 by Arthur Raper.
"The explanation ... was that Hughes was lynched because he went to his employer's house asking for wages and the employer, being unwilling to pay him, had his wife to report that she had been assaulted," the account reads.
On May 5, a grand jury returned an indictment for criminal assault. On the day of the trial, Hughes allegedly pleaded guilty, although Martinez said such confessions were often coerced. "It's a corrupt archive," she said.
The wheels of justice — or injustice, as was usually the case for Black people at the time — appeared to be rolling speedily toward a familiar conclusion: a Black man sentenced to death for raping a White woman. But the trial would not decide Hughes's fate.
In the days leading up to the trial date, White tenant farmers, idled by rain, and other residents filled the grounds of the courthouse. False rumors swirled that Hughes had mutilated Pearl Farlow's throat and breasts, sending the mob into a murderous rage. With testimony set to begin, Pearl Farlow made a dramatic entrance on a stretcher.
The judge secured several Texas Rangers, including Hamer (of later Bonnie and Clyde fame), to protect the courthouse and Hughes. But the Rangers, long mythologized for their fierceness, failed to control the rioters, who burst into the courtroom.
Before the two weeks of martial law had ended, a grand jury indicted 14 men in connection with the destruction — but not for the lynching of Hughes. Two men were convicted, one for rioting and the other for arson, receiving two-year sentences, according to the Texas State Historical Association Handbook, which leaves out the perpetrators' names. Other accounts mention only one conviction, of J.B. McCasland.
The Black business district never revived. It is now a parking lot.
The violence appeared to be contagious. By the end of May 1930, there were at least two more riots and lynchings close by in Texas and over the border in Oklahoma.
