Howard University to offer free virtual journalism program for High Schoolers

High School students who are interested in multimedia journalism will be able to get experience through a 10-day virtual workshop.
The program, which will be held from June 20 to July 1, will be open to U.S. high school students in ninth through 12th grades and new graduates who will be entering college in the fall.
The deadline for application submission for the program is Friday, June 10 by 11 p.m.
The program will focus on how to use the power of multimedia journalism to cover health and wellness in underserved communities.
The workshops will be held virtually from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The free workshops include sessions on reporting, interviewing, scriptwriting, editing, multimedia, social media, ethics, professional development and other topics. Students will work under the guidance of a talented pool of professional journalists along with Howard professors, college students and alumni.
They will learn how to write news stories, capture audio, shoot and edit video, take photos, use interactive tools, incorporate social media and build a portfolio of their work.
Students will develop an understanding of interrelated social issues — such as housing and hunger — that contribute to making communities unhealthy. Their work will be published and distributed by the award-winning Howard University News Service and VoicesofTomorrow.news. Participants are also eligible for Dow Jones News Fund scholarships.
“We’re honored that Howard was again selected to host a Dow Jones News Fund Workshop and train young reporters to cover health inequities,” said Howard University professor Yanick Rice Lamb in a statement. “It’s a great program with amazing students.”
The workshop is sponsored by the Dow Jones News Fund, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the Department of Media, Journalism and Film in the Cathy Hughes School of Communications.
For more information, call (202) 806-7694 or contact mjf.howard@gmail.com. To apply for the summer program, visit https://bit.ly/2022HowardHealthJournalism.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.