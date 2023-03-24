Howard University Tenure Dispute

An electronic signboard welcomes people to the Howard University campus in Washington, July 6, 2021. — AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

 Jacquelyn Martin

Howard University's Harriet Tubman Quadrangle dormitory, nicknamed The Quad, housed many of the school's most notable alumni, including Toni Morrison and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris. But the rich history has been marred in recent years by questionable conditions at the 648-bed dorm.

"Living here, it's not the worst, but it's not the best. You kind of just expect that," Gabrielle Crapps, a freshman who resides at The Quad, said in an interview, citing several TikTok videos from October 2021 showing Howard students living in flooded, moldy and mice-infested dorms. A maintenance request sent for Crapps's dorm upon her arrival in August still hasn't been addressed.

Bloomberg News via The Washington Post

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.