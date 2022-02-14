Howard University

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 25: A view of the Howard University campus October 25, 2021 in Washington, DC. Students have complained about mold and poor conditions in some dorm rooms and over 100 students have been staging a weeks-long protest to highlight the issues. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

 Drew Angerer

Once again, a bomb threat has derailed classes at Howard University -- one of more than a dozen historically Black colleges and universities targeted with bomb threats during Black History Month.

"A shelter-in-place order has been issued following a bomb threat against the main campus," the university's Department of Public Safety tweeted Monday.

"Campus perimeter is being swept by municipal and federal law enforcement officials."

The Metropolitan Police Department of Washington, DC, said it responded to a bomb threat.

Howard University has endured at least four bomb threats in the past two months.

"We've had these challenges before," President Wayne Frederick said shortly after a bomb threat on February 1 -- the first day of Black History Month.

But "since I've been here (as a student) in 1988, it has not been this widespread and also, I think, this overt."

