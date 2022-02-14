Once again, a bomb threat has derailed classes at Howard University -- one of more than a dozen historically Black colleges and universities targeted with bomb threats during Black History Month.
"A shelter-in-place order has been issued following a bomb threat against the main campus," the university's Department of Public Safety tweeted Monday.
"Campus perimeter is being swept by municipal and federal law enforcement officials."
The Metropolitan Police Department of Washington, DC, said it responded to a bomb threat.
Howard University has endured at least four bomb threats in the past two months.
"We've had these challenges before," President Wayne Frederick said shortly after a bomb threat on February 1 -- the first day of Black History Month.
But "since I've been here (as a student) in 1988, it has not been this widespread and also, I think, this overt."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.