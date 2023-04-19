Ralph Yarl

Ralph Yarl is seen in a photo shared by family in a GoFundMe page.

LIBERTY, Mo. — Walking with a cane and speaking too quietly to be heard throughout a Liberty, Missouri, courtroom, 84-year-old Andrew Lester pleaded not guilty Wednesday in the shooting of Ralph Yarl, a Black teenager who mistakenly knocked on Lester's front door looking for his younger brothers.

The shooting has attracted presidential attention and renewed national debate about gun policies as people react with shock to a 16-year-old honor student being shot first in the head, then in the arm while making a routine errand in a residential neighborhood.

