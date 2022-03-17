Gasoline prices will likely continue on their roller coaster ride up through the summer driving season, unless the war between Russia and Ukraine ends or comes to substantial ceasefire or a negotiated settlement, oil analysts say.
When the war started, the price of oil reached about $123 a barrel. Today, oil prices are about $100 a barrel.
According to AAA survey of gas prices, the average price of a gallon of regular gas nationwide on Thursday was $4.29, compared with $2.88 a year ago. In Philadelphia, a gallon of regular gas was $4.42 on Thursday. But AAA has issued some tips for consumers seeking to save money on gasoline.
“When the price of crude oil rises, so quickly, gas prices typically follow suit because 50-60% of a gallon of gasoline is made up of crude oil,” said Jana Tidwell, a spokesperson for the Mid-Atlantic AAA region. “The price of crude oil has gone up because Russia has invaded Ukraine and the subsequent financial sanctions that have been leveraged against Russia made it difficult for Russia to trade oil.”
The rest of the cost of a gallon of gas is made up of state, federal taxes, profits and other factors. And because oil is a commodity, the price is set on the global market, not the U.S., analysts said.
Already, supply chain issues such as a shortage of truck drivers and other supply-related workers, drove prices up on most goods, including gasoline.
For example, between 2021 and this year, the annual rate of inflation rose from 1.4% to 7.9% according to the U.S. Labor Department.
President Joe Biden ordered a ban on the import of Russian oil and gas earlier this month. The supply chain is further strained by the fact that Russian airplanes are prohibited from flying in many western nation’s airspace, because of the sanctions.
Last year, about 8% of oil imported to the U.S. was from Russia, said Hunter Kornfeind, an oil analyst for Rapidan Energy Group in Bethesda, Md.
“Volatility is here to stay until there is some sort of resolution, such as a cease fire or negotiated settlement,” Kornfeind said.
“Demand is also an issue,” Tidwell said. “Demand was an issue earlier this winter after Jan. 1. We typically see gas demand drop off in the winter.”
Many people are discouraged from driving because of the weather, she said.
“But because of COVID-19 mitigation measures were lifted, many people wanted to return to life they viewed as normal,” Tidwell said. “So we did not see the typical winter drop in demand that we normally do. Then we started to see the geo-political tensions between Russia and the Ukraine.”
According to Tidwell, the rise of gas prices won’t affect many Americans’ summer driving plans, according a survey a survey by AAA, but they said they could change their daily driving habits.
“AAA’s survey found that 52% of Americans have plans to take a vacation this summer. Of those planning a vacation, 42% said they would not consider changing their travel plans regardless of the price of gas,” Tidwell said.
Here are some gas-saving tips from AAA:
Keep your vehicle in top shape with routine inspections and in between, make sure your tires are properly inflated. Underinflated tires are a drag on fuel economy.
Map your trip before you go to minimize unnecessary turnarounds and backtracking. Avoid peak traffic times and if possible go to “one-stop shops” where you can make multiple stops. (banking, shopping, etc.).
Fuel economy peaks at around 50 mph on most cars, then decreases off as speeds increase. Reducing highway speeds by
5 to 10 mph can increase fuel economy by as much as 14%.
A car engine consumes one quarter to one-half gallon of fuel per hour when idling, but a warm engine only takes around 10 seconds worth of fuel to restart. Where safe to do so, shut off your engine if you will be stopped for more than a minute.
Use EZPass or express toll lanes to avoid unnecessary stops or slowdowns on the highway.
Only use premium gas in vehicles that recommend or require it. Paying for premium gas for a vehicle that takes regular is a waste of money and is of no benefit to the vehicle.
To find the best gas price in your area, use apps such as AAA, Gas Buddy, Gas Guru or Waze.
Meanwhile, the nightmare scenario, Kornfeind, the oil analyst said, is that the war drags on, and the price of oil rises to between $150 and $200 a barrel. “If that happens, people will be reluctant to drive,” he said.
