Philanthropy-HBCUs

FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2018, file photo, students sit on the campus of Spelman College in Atlanta. A collaborative of 40 historically Black colleges and universities has received a gift of $124 million from Blue Meridian Partners, a philanthropic collaborative. The new funding announced Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023 will be used to increase enrollment, increase graduation rates and improve the employment rate of the schools' graduates. (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)

 Hyosub Shin

NEW YORK — The HBCU Transformation Project, a coalition of 40 historically Black colleges and universities, on Wednesday announced a $124 million gift from philanthropic funders Blue Meridian Partners to increase enrollment, graduation rates and employment rates for the schools' graduates.

Michael Lomax, president and CEO of UNCF, which is acting as an intermediary overseeing the funding, called the donation a vote of confidence in the coalition, which includes public and private schools.

