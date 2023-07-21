kamala harris

Vice President Kamala Harris, here on January 9, will travel Friday to Jacksonville, Florida, in a last-minute trip to forcefully condemn the state’s new Black history standards.

WASHINGTON — Vice President Kamala Harris is making a last-minute trip to Florida on Friday to tackle changes to the state's education standards that critics say play down the horror of slavery.

It's the latest example of how Harris has been the White House point person for addressing cultural issues such as race, schooling and abortion that are championed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican presidential candidate.

