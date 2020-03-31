When you go to work, you expect that your co-workers and other people that you interact with during the course of your business day to treat you with respect.
The National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) and Journalism and Women Symposium (JAWS) says that’s not the case for female journalists of color at the White House. Wednesday morning they released a joint statement condemning the treatment of PBS Newshour’s White House Correspondent Yamiche Alcindor.
At a Sunday, March 29 briefing, Alcindor questioned President Donald Trump about his comment that states have inflated the number of medical ventilators needed to treat COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) patients, Trump interrupted her several times and told her “Be nice. Don't be threatening.”
This was not the president’s first run-in with the reporter. A couple of weeks ago, he also called Alcindor’s question “nasty” when she asked him about the closing of the pandemic response unit within the National Security Council in 2018.
In the release, JAWS President Mira Lowe says journalists shouldn’t be picked on for doing their jobs and her organization stands with them when they are.
"In these extraordinary times for our country, it is imperative that journalists ask the tough questions of our elected officials on behalf of a public that is in need of critical information for their lives,” Lowe said. “Berating or demeaning journalists is objectionable and uncalled for. We stand solidly behind Yamiche and other women journalists who are pressing on and doing their jobs despite the attacks on them.”
Daily briefings from city, state and federal officials have become the norm during the coronavirus pandemic. NABJ President Dorothy Tucker says reporters are an important part of these briefings and play an even more vital role during times of crisis.
“Now more than ever our communities need facts and the truth. Yamiche and her colleagues are working hard to stand true to the principles of journalism, and to acquire and share the information that we all need to overcome this pandemic as a collective unit,” Tucker said in a press release. “The president’s attacks against her and others are not only unnecessary but demeaning and inappropriate. They are a distraction during a critical time in all of our lives. We applaud Yamiche and all journalists who are pressing forward in service to the public despite what they are facing. We again call for the president to stop the mistreatment of journalists.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.