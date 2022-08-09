Deborah Watts, a cousin of Emmett Till, the Black 14-year-old from Chicago who was abducted, tortured and lynched after he allegedly whistled at a white woman in her family store in rural Mississippi, holds a poster and taped thumb drive that she said has almost 300,000 signatures on a petition seeking a renewed probe of the 1955 lynching, March 11, 2022, in Jackson, Miss.

— AP Photo/ Rogelio V. Solis, File