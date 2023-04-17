A special grand jury in Ohio declined to indict the Akron police officers who fatally shot Jayland Walker, a 25-year-old Black man, dozens of times after a car chase last year.
The grand jury concluded the officers were legally justified in their use of force, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.
Walker was unarmed at the time he was killed, according to police, though officers said he fired a gun from his vehicle during the car chase. A gun was found in his vehicle after the shooting, police said.
Walker's death prompted an investigation by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, along with protests over racial injustice and police use of force -- a few of which erupted into violence, resulting in damage to local businesses, Akron police said.
This is developing story and will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.