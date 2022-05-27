FILE - In this image from the body camera of Louisiana State Police Trooper Dakota DeMoss, his colleagues, Kory York, center left, and Chris Hollingsworth, center right, hold up Ronald Greene before paramedics arrived on May 10, 2019, outside of Monroe, La. No longer waiting for a federal investigation, state prosecutor Union Parish District Attorney John Belton says he intends to pursue his own case against the Louisiana troopers involved in the deadly 2019 arrest of Greene. (Louisiana State Police via AP, File, File)