COLUMBUS, Ga. — A Georgia city is paying $600,000 to settle claims that a Black former police chief racially discriminated against two white officers by not promoting them.

The Ledger Enquirer of Columbus reports that the Columbus City Council voted 9-0 on Tuesday to settle the 2022 federal lawsuit against the city. Lt. Ralph Dowe, Lt. Tony Litle and their lawyers will get $200,000 apiece.

