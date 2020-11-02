MIAMI — As Florida prepared for Election Day, it also remembered a dark day in its political history.
Nov. 2 marked 100 years since a massacre on election night in Ocoee, Florida, where an entire Black community was terrorized after a Black man attempted to vote.
The Orange County Regional History Center, which has mounted an exhibition on the events, said the massacre remains the largest incident of voting-day violence in U.S. history.
According to the center's website, events unfolded on Election Day 1920, when Mose Norman, a Black U.S. citizen, attempted to exercise his legal right to vote in Ocoee and was turned away from the polls.
"That evening, a mob of armed white men came to the home of his friend, July Perry, in an effort to locate Norman. Shooting ensued. Perry was captured and eventually lynched," according to the center's account.
“To know that a loved one was lynched, for no reason, senseless, that is not something that you talk about day to day,” said Sha’ron Cooley-McWhite, a descendant of Perry.
Pam Schwartz, curator at Orange County Regional History Center, said many records are missing but research shows homes were burned to the ground, people injured, and at least four Black people, possibly many more, were murdered.
“You had the choice of burning in your home or going out and being shot or possibly worse,” said Schwartz.
A letter signed by the Ku Klux Klan before the 1920 election threatened white organizers who attempted to help Black voters.
Historians said survivors fled Ocoee, their land taken and sold. Today it’s worth more than $9 million.
“Up until about 1976 there’s no known Black resident, a permanent resident, of Ocoee for half of a century,” said Schwartz.
This summer Florida officially renamed a stretch of a nearby highway in honor of Perry.
“I call it the roadway to a brighter future honoring the past and changing our present,” said Cooley-McWhite.
This year Gov. Rick DeSantis also signed into law a bill that requires schools to teach children about the Ocoee massacre.
