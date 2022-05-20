Several years ago, marketing companies hired by the tobacco industry would hire attractive young women to go into bars in the Black neighborhoods in Philadelphia and give out free menthol cigarettes, as part of the industry’s longtime marketing of that product to the urban market.
In the 1960s and 1970s, attractive Black models smoking menthol cigarettes could be seen on billboards in Black communities in the city and throughout the U.S.
In September 2006, the city of Philadelphia banned smoking in most bars and restaurants. Two years later, the state of Pennsylvania implemented a similar ban.
On April 28, the Food and Drug Administration proposed a ban on menthol cigarettes, which are smoked by more than 18.5 million people ages 12 and older. More than 85% of menthol smokers are African American. By comparison, 30% of menthol smokers are white. Menthol cigarettes are also more popular in the Latin and Asian communities. From that date in April, the public, including the tobacco industry, has 60 days to make comments.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 480,000 Americans die from tobacco-related disease, every year. This is including more than 41,000 deaths resulting from secondhand smoke exposure.
For its part, the tobacco industry said a ban could push the sale of menthol cigarettes underground and cut more than a third of all cigarettes sold in the U.S. It would also eliminate about $20 billion in sales and many jobs.
“The actions taken in theory could save up to 654,000 lives over the next few years, including 248,000 African Americans,” said Cat Oakar, special assistant to President Joe Biden for community public health and disparities, in an interview with The Philadelphia Tribune. “Menthol has what’s known as a flavor additive that makes cigarettes taste minty and it reduces irritation and reduces the harshness, which increases the appeal and makes them easier to use, especially among youth and young adults. It also enhances nicotine’s addictive effect, so it makes it harder to quit and makes it easier for youth to start.”
For years, the tobacco industry have heavily marketed menthol cigarettes, such as Kool and Newport on billboards and buses in mostly Black neighborhoods and in advertising in Black media, according to Keith Wailoo, a professor at Princeton University. Wailoo is the author of “Pushing Cool: Big Tobacco, Racial Marketing, and the Untold Story of the Menthol Cigarette.”
In the 1990s, RJ Reynolds singled out Philadelphia as a test market for a new high in tar and nicotine brand called “Uptown,” but city activists immediately began to fight the effort.
Coincidentally, Dr. Louis W. Sullivan, who was then-U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, was on a plane headed to Philadelphia to speak at the University of Pennsylvania, when he read a news story about activists mobilizing against the Uptown brand. He decided to join the fight.
“They used the name Uptown. Clearly this was trying to get the attention of the Black community using slang,” said Sullivan, in an interview with The Philadelphia Tribune. “I’m going Uptown. I am going to be sophisticated.”
A medical doctor, Sullivan was HHS secretary from 1989 to 1993 and former president of Morehouse School of Medicine. Today, he is chairman of the Sullivan Alliance to Transform the Health Professions in Washington, D.C.
In Philadelphia, the Uptown was a popular entertainment venture on North Broad Street, featuring Motown artists like Marvin Gaye and Stevie Wonder, along with popular local R&B groups such as the Stylistics, the Intruders and Blue Magic.
But Sullivan said he knew that his decision to speak out could put his cabinet position on the line, and he was willing to do so.
According to Sullivan, in the George H.W. Bush Administration, cabinet secretaries were required to submit any speech they planned to make, to the White House for review a day in advance. But Sullivan directed his staff to send the speech to the White House a few hours before the speech, knowing that by the time the White House reviewed it, Sullivan would be on the way back to Washington.
“I called out RJ Reynolds and said this is corporate irresponsibility. Indeed I was outraged about the promotion efforts of RJ Reynolds,” Sullivan said. “It was just what the Black community did not need when they were already fighting to survive rising tobacco-related disease and death. I pointed out that tobacco is the No. 1 cause of preventable deaths in the country.
“The president didn’t call me in. In a meeting later, he said, ‘Lou we are behind you.’ That was his way of saying you did OK.”
Afterwards, Sullivan wrote a letter to the CEO of RJ Reynolds, calling the Uptown marketing effort “despicable” and pointed out that it would cause damage to the health of all Americans, but would disproportionately hurt Black people.
“They shut it (Uptown) down four or five days later,” Sullivan said. “I was quite surprised. I was prepared for a long bloodbath. But it was very quick.”
Meanwhile, FDA plans to move quickly, once the 60 days of public comments ends. The ban is proposed to take place in 2024.
“Based on those comments, they may decide to alter the rule-making process or issue a final rule, but it will depend on the public comments they get and that’s really the crux of the rule-making process,” said Oakar, the special assistant to Biden.
During this time the agency is planning public listening sessions June 13 and June 16.
An estimated 40 million Americans smoke some type of tobacco product, either cigarettes or cigars.
“This (ban) has tremendous potential to save a lot of lives, reducing disease and death from combustible tobacco products, which is frankly the leading cause of preventable deaths,” Oakar said. “So the proposed action could do a lot in reducing youth experimentation and increasing the number of adult smokers who quit.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.