The FBI said 57 historically Black colleges and universities, places of worship and other faith-based and academic institutions received bomb threats between Jan. 4 and Feb. 16. The bureau is investigating the incidents as hate crimes.
Hampton University on Wednesday was the latest historically Black school to be targeted, the school said in a statement. The incident is among dozens of threats that have been made against HBCUs since the beginning of the year, sparking fear, anger and anxiety on campuses.
The threats have been made via phone call, email, instant message and anonymous posts online, the FBI said in a statement Wednesday. The agency has said its investigation is "of the highest priority," with 31 FBI field offices working with local, state and federal law enforcement.
Authorities have yet to find any explosive devices, but officials said the threats are being treated with the "utmost seriousness" and that law enforcement "will remain vigilant to protect our communities." Agents are conducting hundreds of interviews and gathering electronic evidence, officials said.
"We recognize the fear and disruption this has caused across the country, and we will continue our work to make sure people feel safe in their communities, schools and places of worship," officials said.
The FBI on Feb. 2 said as many as six juveniles were suspected to be involved in making threats.
The threat at Hampton University in Virginia came Wednesday around 8:45 a.m., the university said in a statement. The campus of about 3,500 students was placed on lockdown.
At least eight HBCUs were threatened Jan. 4, and six received threats Jan. 31. On Feb. 1, at least 16 universities closed or swept their campuses.
More schools since then, including North Carolina A&T State University, Howard University, Fayetteville State University and Spelman College, have received threats. Howard and Spelman also received earlier threats.
The FBI has encouraged people who notice suspicious activity to submit a tip.
