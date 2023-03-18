Memphis Jail Death

Gershun Freeman's family, attorney Ben Crump, and RowVaughn and Rodney Wells, the parents of Tyre Nichols, hold a press conference to address Freeman's death at Shelby County Jail outside of the Shelby County Criminal Justice Center in Memphis, Tenn., on Friday, March 17, 2023. Gershun Freeman died in custody last fall after Memphis jailers punched, kicked and kneeled on his back during a confrontation are seeking answers for their son and punishments against the jail staff. — Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal via AP

The family of a Black man who died in a Memphis jail in October is making a public plea for justice and say they want answers from authorities and accountability from those responsible.

The family of Gershun Freeman, a 33-year-old who died in custody at the Shelby County Jail, spoke at a news conference Friday. They were joined by lawyers, including Civil Rights attorney Ben Crump and supporters that included the parents of Tyre Nichols,a 29-year-old Black man who died three days after Memphis police officers repeatedly punched and kicked him after a traffic stop.

CNN

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.