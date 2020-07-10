The test excavation of potential unmarked graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre that was put on hold in late March will resume next Monday, city officials announced.
The examination of an area near the west end of Oaklawn Cemetery, 1133 E. 11th St., was to have begun April 1 but was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Travel restrictions at the time made it difficult for the team from the state archaeological survey, which is housed at the University of Oklahoma and includes scientists from out of state, to make the trip to Tulsa.
Mayor G.T. Bynum said the city remains committed to identifying unmarked graves of victims of the massacre with the hope of providing healing and justice for the city.
“In the past 99 years, no other agency or government entity has moved this far into an investigation that will seek truth into what happened in Tulsa in 1921,” Bynum said. “As we resume with the test excavation, we’re taking all precautions to do so under the safest environment possible.
“I’m thankful for the health and well-being of our partners who have diligently coordinated with our team to move forward with this work during the constraints of the pandemic and record heat we are expecting.”
City officials estimate that the test excavation will take three to six days, with work beginning at 7 a.m. each day and ending at approximately 3 p.m.
The test excavation will help scientists determine whether any human remains are in the area and the nature of the interments. This and other data collected at the site will provide scientists with the information they need regarding how to proceed with the investigation.
Bynum announced in late 2018 his intent to re-examine whether mass graves from the massacre exist.
“I always thought if I am ever mayor and in a position to have executive authority, that I would do something about it,” Bynum said at the time. “Because I think if there are mass graves there, the citizens of Tulsa deserve to know, and the victims and their families deserve to know it.”
On May 31 and June 1 in 1921, a white mob looted and burned Tulsa’s Black Greenwood district to the ground. The attackers used planes that were used in World War I to drop projectiles to destroy businesses, homes and churches in the historically Black district.
The racist massacre killed up to 300 Black people, and survivors were forced into internment camps overseen by National Guard members.
Now, Tulsa’s mayor said he hopes that finding the graves will bring healing and justice.
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump last month held his first campaign rally at Tulsa’s 19,000-seat BOK Center since the pandemic shut down much of the U.S. by late March. The rally was initially scheduled for Juneteenth, the holiday celebrating the day in 1865 that all enslaved Black people learned they had been freed from bondage. But the rally was pushed to a day later after criticism. The rally’s arena is located less than a mile from the memorials in Greenwood district which became known as Black Wall Street.
A tribal monitor as well as a public oversight committee member will be watch the scientists’ work. Anyone inside the cemetery during the excavation must have tested negative for COVID-19.
Geophysical investigations also are planned for Rolling Oaks Memorial Gardens, at 4300 E. 91st St., and an area along the Arkansas River known as The Canes in the next few months to determine whether additional examinations there are necessary.
Formerly known as Booker T. Washington Cemetery, Rolling Oaks has been identified by oral tradition as the burial place of some African Americans who died in or as a result of the massacre and were buried by their own friends and families in unmarked locations.
The Canes is along the bank of the Arkansas River near the 11th Street Bridge. It is named for the bamboo-like plants that are prevalent in the area.
