Breonna Taylor Ex Officer

FILE - A ground mural depicting a portrait of Breonna Taylor is seen at Chambers Park in Annapolis, Md., July 6, 2020. The former Louisville Metro Police officer who fatally shot Breonna Taylor has a new job in law enforcement. WHAS-TV reported that the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Saturday, April 24, 2023, the hiring of Myles Cosgrove who was fired from the police department in January 2021 for violating use-of-force procedures and failing to use a body camera during the raid on Taylor’s apartment. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

 Julio Cortez

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The former Louisville police officer who fatally shot Breonna Taylor has a new job in law enforcement in a county northeast of the city.

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office on Saturday confirmed the hiring of Myles Cosgrove, who was fired from the Louisville Metro Police Department in January 2021 for violating use-of-force procedures and failing to use a body camera during the raid on Taylor's apartment, WHAS-TV reported.

The Associated Press 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.