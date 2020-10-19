Cummings Memoir-Trump Tweets

In this April 27, 2017, file photo, Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., ranking member on the House Oversight Committee, speaks to reporters during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. — AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

One year after the death of Elijah Cummings, a mural dedicated to the late congressman was unveiled in his native Baltimore.

The mural, painted by Adam Stab and displayed during a dedication ceremony Saturday, graces a wall next to Union Baptist Church with the words, “Never Let Anyone Define You,” an oft-used phrase of Cummings, a local ABC News affiliate reported.

“We wanted to make certain that inside the community, the heroes of that community are remembered,” said Rev. Al Hathaway Sr., pastor of Union Baptist Church, the affiliate reported. “It’s part of ancestry [remembrance] and we wanted to make certain you can walk these streets, you can live your life, you can make contributions that are worldwide right from where you are. Elijah Cummings showed us that.”

Cummings’ widow, Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, and Rep. Kweisi Mfume, his successor, joined other close friends for Saturday’s ceremony.

