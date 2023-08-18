NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A district attorney in Tennessee said Thursday that his office has dropped 30 to 40 cases involving the five former officers who have been charged with second-degree murder in the beating death of Tyre Nichols.

In a statement, Shelby County District Attorney Steven Mulroy's spokesperson also said charges were reduced in about a dozen other cases involving the former Memphis Police officers. Four cases were referred to the U.S. attorney's office for allegations of excessive force, the district attorney's office added.

The Associated Press

