Racial Justice Protests Denver

FILE - Denver Police Department officers clear a man who fell to the street after they used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse a protest outside the Colorado Capitol in Denver, May 28, 2020, over the death of George Floyd. Denver will pay $4.7 million to settle a class action lawsuit that alleged that protesters were unjustly targeted for violating the city's curfew during demonstrations over the killing of Floyd in 2020. City councilors unanimously agreed to the deal Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, without any debate. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

 David Zalubowski

DENVER — Denver will pay $4.7 million to settle a class action lawsuit that alleged that protesters were unjustly targeted for violating the city's curfew during demonstrations over the killing of George Floyd in 2020.

City councilors unanimously agreed to the deal Monday without any debate.

The Associated Press

