WASHINGTON - Two District of Columbia police officers were found guilty of obstructing justice and one of them was convicted of second-degree murder Wednesday in connection with a 2020 vehicular chase that killed a young Black man on a moped and sparked destructive civil unrest by hundreds of demonstrators outside a city police station.
After deliberating for five days in a trial that began Oct. 25, a jury in U.S. District Court in Washington found Officer Terence Sutton, 38, guilty of second-degree murder in the death of 20-year-old Karon Hylton-Brown, who crashed his rented moped during a pursuit that prosecutors said violated police policy and was conducted in an illegally reckless fashion.
Sutton and his co-defendant, Lt. Andrew Zabavsky, were convicted of conspiracy and obstructing justice in what authorities said was an attempt to cover up the chase and the seriousness of the crash on the night of Oct. 23, 2020. Jurors returned guilty verdicts on all charges against the officers, both of whom are White. Zabavsky, 54, was not charged directly in Hylton-Brown's death.
At a time of raw racial tensions nationwide following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis the previous May, the crowd that massed outside the D.C. police department's 4th District station four nights after the crash was incensed by what it perceived as fatal police misconduct against a young Black man. Protesters broke windows of the station, vandalized police cars and clashed with officers in riot gear, who countered with pepper pellets and stun grenades.
"This has been a difficult case; this has been a contentious case," Judge Paul L. Friedman told a throng of spectators in his courtroom shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday, while the jury waited to file in with its verdicts. "Emotions have run high on both sides," he said in admonishing people in the gallery to remain quiet during the proceeding.
Hylton-Brown's mother, Karen Hylton, had been ejected from the courtroom early in the trial for openly sobbing during testimony. After the verdicts were read, she erupted in rage, rising from her seat and bellowing obscenities at the two defendants as a bevy of deputy U.S. marshals dragged her from the courtroom kicking and thrashing.
"Out! Out! Out!" Friedman shouted from the bench. After being carried into a hallway, Hylton continued tussling with the deputies and was led away in handcuffs.
Michael Dito, a spokesman for the U.S. Marshals Service, said Wednesday night that it was unclear whether Hylton had been, or would be, charged with a crime. "Everything's still developing," he said.
Zabavsky, who joined the force in 2001, sat motionless as the verdicts were announced while Sutton, an officer since 2009, appeared to grimace under his face mask as he slowly lowered his head to the table. Both have been suspended without pay pending the outcome of the case. The judge allowed them to remain free on bail pending sentencing, which has not been scheduled.
In the circumstances of this case, second-degree murder carries a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison, although advisory sentencing guidelines used by the court almost certainly will recommend a much lesser term. Obstruction of justice is punishable by up to 20 years in prison, and conspiring to obstruct justice carries a maximum two-year sentence.
Neither officer testified in the trial or would comment Wednesday after the verdicts. Defense attorneys and prosecutors also declined to comment.
The three-minute pursuit, in the Brightwood Park neighborhood of Northwest Washington, began at 10:08 p.m. when Sutton, driving an unmarked car with three other plainclothes officers as passengers, attempted to stop the moped that Hylton-Brown was riding. The chase, along a circuitous route in a four-block area, ended when the moped collided with an SUV, and Hylton-Brown suffered fatal head injuries.
While Sutton conducted the chase, Zabavsky drove a marked police vehicle on parallel streets, trying to get ahead of the moped rider and cut him off, authorities said.
When Hylton-Brown darted out of the alley, with Sutton close behind him, the moped collided with a Toyota Scion traveling on Kennedy Street NW. Hylton-Brown was propelled into the air, landing on the pavement and suffering a catastrophic brain injury, according to an autopsy.
Much of the testimony over nearly two months came from experts on D.C. police regulations on vehicular pursuits and the myriad rules for how officers should act toward people suspected of wrongdoing. Jurors were left to answer a few key questions.
Did Sutton violate police policy by chasing Hylton-Brown, and, in a prosecutor's words, did he carry out the pursuit with "a conscious disregard of extreme danger of death or serious bodily injury" to the moped rider? The allegation that Sutton caused Hylton-Brown's death through illegal recklessness was the basis for the second-degree murder charge against him.
"That man right there," Assistant U.S. Attorney Ahmed M. Baset told jurors at the start of the trial, gesturing to Sutton at the defendants' table. "He murdered Karon Hylton-Brown. . . . He did it with his police car."
But J. Michael Hannon, Sutton's defense attorney, argued that the chase was justified because officers had reason to believe that Hylton-Brown was up to no good that night, and he argued that the young man should not have tried to elude the officers. "If he had stopped, he'd be alive today," Hannon told the jury. "He chose not to. He might have been arrested with a weapon. He might have been arrested with drugs. But he'd be alive."
The judge would not allow jurors to be told that, at the time of the crash, Hylton-Brown was wearing an ankle monitor as part of his release in a criminal case and was carrying $3,128 in cash.
Jurors also had to assess whether Sutton and Zabavsky violated police protocols at the crash scene after the fatal collision as part of a coverup attempt, and later tried to deceive their shift commander into believing that no in-depth investigation of the incident was warranted. That was the basis for the charges of conspiracy and obstructing justice.
Prosecutors alleged that Sutton initiated the chase because Hylton-Brown was riding the rented moped erratically and without a helmet. Police policy bars an officer from pursuing a motorist only because of a traffic violation. But defense attorneys argued that officers had a reasonable suspicion that Hylton-Brown intended to commit a crime in Brightwood Park that night and, as a result, they were obligated by police regulations to stop and question him.
Sutton and Zabavsky were members of the 4th District's crime suppression team, or CST, an elite unit of plainclothes officers whose job is to prevent crimes before they occur. Hannon said CST officers had been told that Hylton-Brown, who had an arrest record for gun possession, was planning to exact retribution against someone in Brightwood Park.
Referring to the chase in his closing argument, Hannon said of Sutton, "He did his duty." But Baset said the officers were acting on mere guesswork. "As much as Mr. Hannon tries, he cannot justify his client's actions . . . based only on a hunch," Baset argued.
In the final seconds of the chase, prosecutors said, Sutton slowed behind the moped in an alley, turning off the police vehicle's siren and emergency lights, then suddenly accelerated toward Hylton-Brown in an effort to "flush" him out of the alley and into oncoming traffic. "This was a game for Mr. Sutton," Baset told jurors. "He knew he was playing a game of chicken with Mr. Hylton-Brown," which caused the young man's death.
At the 4th District station on Georgia Avenue NW later that evening, Baset said, the officers misled their shift commander by describing the crash as relatively insignificant, downplaying Hylton-Brown's injuries and omitting any mention of a chase. Sutton also wrote an initial draft of a police report that gave a false account of what had happened, Baset said.
He said the officers' goal was to forestall an in-depth investigation of the incident, but the plan failed when Hylton-Brown's injuries proved to be fatal. But Hannon and Christopher Zampogna, Zabavsky's attorney, argued that the evidence in this trial showed the officers behaved properly at the crash scene and did nothing afterward to intentionally conceal their actions.
