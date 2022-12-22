Nations Capital Police Protests

FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2020, file photo Washington Metropolitan Police Department police officers push back demonstrators outside of the fourth district police station in Washington. An officer in the nation’s capital has been indicted on a murder charge for his role in a fatal vehicle accident during a police chase that has sparked two days of protests and clashes. Federal prosecutors announced Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, that Terrence Sutton, 37, was indicted on second-degree murder, conspiracy and obstruction of justice charges in connection with the death of 20-year-old Karon Hylton-Brown, who died after a pursuit in Washington, D.C. in October 2020. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

 Jose Luis Magana

The Washington Post

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.