The D.C. Council last week held its first-ever hearing on a bill that could lead the District to provide reparations to African American residents harmed by slavery, making the city the latest jurisdiction to seriously explore restitution for descendants of enslaved people.

Thursday's hearing, which drew participants from across the country to testify virtually and in person, comes more than two years after council member Kenyan R. McDuffie (I-At Large) first introduced a reparations bill in the fall of 2020. He ran out of time to advance the bill before the end of that year, requiring McDuffie to reintroduce the bill in February.

