According to the U.S. Department of Transportation nearly 43,000 people died in U.S. traffic crashes in 2021, the highest since 2005, with deaths due to speeding and impaired driving on the rise.

The 2023 report from the DOT’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, National Center for Statistics and Analysis, says the estimated number of police-reported traffic crashes increased from 5.25 million in 2020 to 6.10 million in 2021 — a 16% increase. Total vehicle miles travelled increased by 8.1% from 2,904 billion in 2020 to 3,140 in 2021.

