NEW YORK — Manhattan prosecutors on Thursday will move to vacate the conviction of at least one of the men who served decades in prison for his alleged role in the assassination of civil rights icon Malcolm X, two people familiar with the matter said.
Muhammed Aziz, who previously went by the name Norman 3X Butler, was one of three men convicted in the hit on Malcolm X's life at the Audubon Ballroom in Upper Manhattan in 1965. He was released from prison in 1985, and has long maintained his innocence.
After a Netflix documentary last year raised doubts about his guilt and that of another man convicted in the killing, the office of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. launched a review of the case.
Vance's office did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday. The Innocence Project, which is part of Aziz's legal team, also did not respond to a request for comment on Wednesday morning. Attorney David Shanies, a private lawyer on Aziz's team, did not respond to messages left by phone and email Tuesday night.
Aziz, who is in his 80s, could not immediately be reached for comment.
Malcolm X's murder has been the subject of debate among Black Muslims and historians for decades. There are theories that the government or a law enforcement agency was part of the plot to kill him; the Netflix documentary examined the possibility that his killers were Nation of Islam devotees from Newark, N.J., and were living in plain sight while innocent men - Aziz and co-defendant Khalil Islam (aka Thomas 15X Johnson), both of New York - were imprisoned.
Islam was paroled in 1987 and died in 2009. It was not immediately clear if prosecutors were going to ask for his conviction to be vacated posthumously.
A third man, Talmadge Hayer, has admitted to his role in the murder while publicly insisting that Aziz and Islam had no part in the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.