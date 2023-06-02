Gas Station Shooting

Mourners stop by a memorial to Cyrus Carmack-Belton on Thursday in Columbia, S.C. Authorities said Carmack-Belton, 14, was shot and killed by a store owner who wrongly suspected him of shoplifting. — AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins

 Jeffrey Collins

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The death of a 14-year-old boy who authorities say was fatally shot in the back by a gas station owner has left community members grieving and crying out against racial profiling in the South Carolina capital city where he'd recently completed middle school.

A Friday evening prayer vigil is planned at a counseling office across the street from the Xpress Mart Shell station in Columbia. The station owner Rick Chow is accused of killing Cyrus Carmack-Belton on Sunday night after chasing down the teenager, who he wrongly suspected of stealing four water bottles.

The Associated Press

