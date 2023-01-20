Racial Injustice Elijah McClain

FILE - Demonstrators carry placards as they walk down Sable Boulevard during a rally and march over the death of Elijah McClain in Aurora, Colo., on June 27, 2020. A group of police officers and paramedics charged in the death of McClain, a 23-year-old Black man who was forcibly restrained and injected with a powerful sedative, are scheduled to appear in court Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, to enter pleas to the allegations. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

 David Zalubowski

The Associated Press

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.