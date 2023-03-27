students rallying against gun violence

Students from district and charter schools in the 22nd police district in Philadelphia rallied against gun violence outside City Hall on May 31, 2022. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

Black children are 100 times more likely than white children to be victims of gun assault, according to a study this month in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

The disparity between Black and white children victimized by shootings widened during the COVID-19 pandemic, defined in the study as between March 2020 and December 2021. During that period, 34 out of 100,000 Black children had suffered a fatal or non-fatal gun assault annually, compared to 0.34 of 100,000 white children.

