Murder Charge Dismissed Mother

Carlishia Hood speaks during a press conference at offices of the Bronzeville Law Group in Chicago, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, after charges against her and her son were dropped after a deadly shooting at a restaurant. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP)

 Antonio Perez

CHICAGO — A Chicago mother who was accused of telling her teen son to shoot a man at a fast food restaurant is suing the city and arresting officers, a day after murder charges against her and her son were dropped.

Carlishia Hood, 35, was held on $3 million bail after she was charged last week with first-degree murder and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. She was released Monday from the Cook County Jail.

The Associated Press

