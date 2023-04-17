George Floyd Officer Tax Evasion

FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over Chauvin's sentencing at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis June 25, 2021. Chauvin, serving time for the 2020 murder of George Floyd, pleaded guilty to two counts of tax evasion on Friday, March 17, 2023. (Court TV via AP, Pool, File)

MINNEAPOLIS  — The Minnesota Court of Appeals on Monday upheld former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin's second-degree murder conviction in the killing of George Floyd, and his 22 1/2-year sentence remains in place.

Chauvin's attorney had asked the appeals court to throw out the ex-officer’s convictions for a long list of reasons, including the massive pretrial publicity. He also argued that legal and procedural errors deprived Chauvin of a fair trial. But the three-judge panel sided with prosecutors who said Chauvin got a fair trial and just sentence.

