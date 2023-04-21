WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden announced his intent to appoint Pennsylvania state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta and Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission executive director Chad Dion Lassiter to the Presidential Advisory Commission on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity for Black Americans with 19 others.

The Presidential Advisory Commission on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity for Black Americans aids in developing, implementing, and coordinating educational programs and initiatives for agencies such as the Department of Education. Specifically, the Commission provides advice to the president through the Secretary of Education on matters pertaining to educational equity and economic opportunity for the Black community.

