The Congressional Black Caucus Foundation returns in-person for the 51st Annual Legislative Conference after two years of virtual programming.
U.S. Rep. Val Demings of Florida and U.S. Rep. Steven Horsford of Nevada are this year’s honorary co-chairs and have established the Annual Legislative Conference 2022 theme as “Advancing Our Purpose Elevating Our Power.”
“The return of the in-person Annual Legislative Conference could not have come at a better time,” said CBCF President and CEO Nicole Austin-Hillery.
“With pivotal primary elections currently taking place, this is a year of action and urgency for the CBCF, establishing the foundation for our call to action through the ALC as we look towards November. Advancing our purpose doesn’t just involve policymakers but requires everyone to take part to elevate our power. We invite everyone to join us in Washington, D.C. for an empowering five days of forward-thinking programming,” Austin-Hillery said.
The 2022 ALC will run through Sunday at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C., and is expected to attract more than 10,000 attendees from across the country.
There will be over 125 sessions during the conference. Sessions will include issue forums and established brain trusts, with the option to participate in select virtual programming throughout the five-day conference.
The ALC news conference opened the event with remarks from Austin-Hillery, CBC chair and U.S. Rep. Joyce Beatty, U.S. Reps. Terri Sewell and Horsford.
“We hope that you will feel as excited as we are, and that you will walk away from the ALC with a renewed sense of purpose and mission,” Austin-Hillery said. “People ask me all the time, what can I do? And what I tell them is that we each have a responsibility to be social justice and change makers, for our community to develop leaders because that’s what we do with the Foundation. We are creating the next generation of leaders, we all have an opportunity to make a difference. And through the ALC and coming together, we all will leave with our marching orders.”
She also said that this is a critical year in government.
“Now 2022 was not only a year of reuniting in person, it is also a year of laser focus on the uniting and raising our unified voices. This is a critical year everybody. This is 2022. It is a year of action. It is a year to spark even stronger Black civic engagement,” Austin-Hillery said.
The 2022 ALC will also welcome the return of several signature events including the National Town Hall, A Day of Healing (formerly the Prayer Breakfast), the Gospel Extravaganza, the Black Party, and the Phoenix Awards Dinner which is one of the most highly anticipated ALC events designed to empower and celebrate Black leaders.
“We need the Congressional Black Caucus now more than ever, and we need this foundation to educate and empower the next generation of leaders more than ever and that is what we do at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation,” Sewell said. “The foundation has a leadership institute that not only provides scholarships for our children, but it also provides fellowship opportunities, C-suite fellowship opportunities and internships. And it is that reason why the annual legislative conference is so critically important. Every dollar we make goes towards helping us educate and empower the next generation of Black excellence.”
The CBC has been in existence since 1971 and the ALC was established by members of the CBC. The Congressional Black Caucus Foundation (CBCF) began as a nonpartisan research institute.
“Twelve Black men and one Black female, Shirley Chisholm, were bold enough that they dared to create this Congressional Black Caucus so we stand on their soul,” said Beatty.
“Through the ALC, CBCF has afforded activists and community leaders the opportunity to network and collaborate with our nation’s elected leaders to forge pathways that seek to resolve racial disparities,” Beatty said. “For decades, the ALC has served as the cornerstone for participants, fostered critical discourse, educated the public, and has served as a launching pad for mobilizing communities. This mission continues, as we reconvene rejuvenated and ready to advance the needs of the global Black community.”
