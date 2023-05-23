Clergy Abuse Illinois

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul speaks on the findings of his office's investigation into Catholic Clergy Child Sex Abuse in Chicago, on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. Raoul released the results of a sweeping investigation into allegations of sexual abuse by Catholic clergy in the state on Tuesday. (Eileen T. Meslar/Chicago Tribune via AP)

 Eileen T. Meslar

CHICAGO — An Illinois attorney general's office investigation released Tuesday found that 451 Catholic clergy sexually abused nearly 2,000 children in the state over a nearly 70-year period, which was more than four times the 103 individuals the church named when the state began its review in 2018.

Attorney General Kwame Raoul said at a news conference that investigators found that Catholic clergy abused 1,997 children in Illinois between 1950 and 2019, though he acknowledged that the statute of limitations has expired in many cases and that those abusers "will never see justice in a legal sense."

The Associated Press 

