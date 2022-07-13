California Gov. Gavin Newsom discusses the recent mass shooting in Texas, during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Newsom signed a bill by Assemblyman Phil Ting, D-San Francisco, second from right, Tuesday, June 12, 2022, that creates a good conduct code for gun makers and dealers, and allows anyone who suffers harm from violations to sue. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli File)