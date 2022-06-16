BUFFALO, NEW YORK - MAY 20: People gather at a memorial for the shooting victims outside of Tops market on May 20, 2022 in Buffalo, New York. 18-year-old Payton Gendron is accused of the mass shooting that killed 10 people at the Tops grocery store on the east side of Buffalo on May 14th and is being investigated as a hate crime. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)