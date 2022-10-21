Don Lemon, the famed network news broadcaster and prime-time program host, does a surprising thing when he unwinds on weekends.
He doesn’t watch television news.
This tidbit was one of many little-known facts about the award-winning African-American journalist revealed recently when Lemon was the featured guest on a program presented by Temple University’s Main Campus Program Board. Temple University professor Aaron Smith, better known as the “Rapping Professor,” hosted the hour-long chat with Lemon.
The storied television career of Lemon, who once worked at WCAU-TV in Philadelphia, took another turn weeks ago with the announcement that he will co-host a new CNN morning program. Lemon hosted an evening primetime program for the past eight years. The outspoken, openly gay Lemon, a critic of top elected officials and even his employers, held distinction as the only African-American primetime program host on a major network.
Camilia Benjamin, the director of live entertainment for Temple’s Campus Program Board, said Lemon’s selection as speaker resulted from an anticipated “extra layer of inspiration” from hearing “about his journey to where he is now from his beginnings.”
Lemon, raised in a single-parent home in West Baton Rouge, Louisiana, said the spark that sent him from the Deep South to New York City to pursue his broadcast career dreams was a verbal slap from a journalism professor at the university he initially attended — a slap wrapped with racism.
That professor “told me I would not make it in TV. What he was saying is that I won’t make it because I’m Black. What I realized was I would not make it there,” Lemon said of the spark that caused him to drop out of college and move to New York with only his belongings and $200.
“I was always taught I can do what I wanted to do,” Lemon continued. He completed his college degree in New York while working full time in television and being a full-time student.
Advice and emotion animated the conversation between Lemon and Smith.
Lemon told students attending the talk to “be aware of racism but don’t let it hold you back. Concentrate on being excellent and working harder.” He urged audience members to “learn as much as you can about other people … that way you learn more about yourself.”
One particularly emotional point in the conversation was when Lemon recounted an assignment in Ghana that featured his mother on her first trip to Africa. Lemon had to pause for a minute to regain his composure as a person from the audience gave him a tissue to wipe tears from his eyes, as audience members wiped tears from their eyes.
Lemon said during a recorded conversation at dinner between him and his mother after visiting an infamous slave castle that she told him how “proud she was seeing” her only son on TV every night. He said ancestors of his mother, who once picketed for civil rights, left Africa on slave ships and she was able to return “on a first-class flight.”
Smith, in an interview following the event, said Lemon embodies the power of representation and the power of persistence under pressure. “He set an example of navigating excellence despite the world being against you.”
