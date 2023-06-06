Election 2023-Kentucky Governor-Breonna Taylor

Breonna Taylor's mother, Tamika Palmer, speaks at a news conference in Louisville, Ky,. on Monday, June 5, 2023 to announce a voter campaign in the Kentucky governor's race. The campaign is aimed at defeating Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, the Republican nominee for governor. Taylor supporters have complained about Cameron's handling of the Taylor investigation in 2020. (AP Photo/Dylan Lovan)

 Dylan Lovan

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Breonna Taylor's mother endorsed a grassroots campaign Monday aimed at defeating Republican Daniel Cameron's bid for Kentucky governor, reviving anger over a criminal investigation he led that yielded no charges against any officers for the fatal shooting of the Black woman during a police raid.

Tamika Palmer plunged into the political fray on what would have been her daughter's 30th birthday. Breonna Taylors death in 2020 spurred nationwide racial justice protests alongside the killing of George Floyd.

The Associated Press 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.