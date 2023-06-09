Susan Louise Lorincz

Susan Louise Lorincz faces charges of manslaughter with a firearm, culpable negligence, battery and two counts of assault, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Bond for the Florida woman charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of her neighbor, a Black mother who confronted her during a dispute over children playing outside, was set at $154,000 on Friday.

A judge set bond at $150,000 for the felony charge and another $4,000 for four misdemeanor counts for Susan Louise Lorincz, who earlier told the court she could only afford a bond of $1,700.

CNN 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.