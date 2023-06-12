Neighbor Shooting Florida

Pamela Dias, front left, the mother of Ajike Owens, gets hug from a friend as mourners gather for a remembrance service at Immerse Church of Ocala for Owens, Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Ocala, Fla. — AP Photo/Alan Youngblood

 Alan Youngblood

OCALA, Fla. — Civil rights leaders and ministers demanded justice for a Black mother who was fatally shot in front of her 9-year-old son by a white neighbor firing through the door of her central Florida home during a memorial service Monday in which Ajike Owens was remembered for her deep faith and devotion to her children.

During a three-hour service at a church in Ocala, Florida, the Rev. Al Sharpton, civil rights attorney Ben Crump and others connected Owens’ death to the killings of other Black Americans in recent years, such as Trayvon Martin by a neighborhood watch volunteer in Florida and George Floyd at the hands of police officers in Minneapolis.

The Associated Press

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.