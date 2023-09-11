After Florida banned an AP African American history class earlier this year, Akil King scrambled to find a way to bridge the gap for his 16-year-old daughter.

Taking a Black history course in college had raised his self-esteem, said King, and he wanted a similar experience for Abyssinia, who is named after the ancient term for Ethiopia. He signed her up for a new 10-week course over the summer that served up lessons on African kingdoms and the Black Panthers - the civil rights group, not the movie characters.

The Washington Post

