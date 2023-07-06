Historically Black Colleges and Universities are gearing up for an increase in applicants following a U.S. Supreme Court decision barring schools from using race as a factor in admissions.

While the ruling says schools can consider an applicant's individual life experience — which may pertain to race — the change could lead to fewer Black students at the country's most-selective universities as hundreds of schools revamp their admissions policies.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.