President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris highlighted the achievements of their administration in terms of race issues and those impacting Black communities recently during the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s Annual Legislative Conference.
Biden and Harris addressed the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s Annual Legislative Conference Phoenix Awards dinner last week.
Biden told thousands of ALC attendees that he will not stand by and watch the fundamental freedoms in this country be taken from them.
“Like the right to vote and have your vote counted. We have to get the votes in Congress to get the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and the Freedom to Vote Act to my desk. We must get the votes in Congress to codify Roe v. Wade, to protect the right to choose and the right to privacy. Look, I know you helped — matter of fact, you’re the major reason I got elected President of the United States. I’ll defend our democracy and your freedoms with every fiber of my being,” Biden said.
Biden spoke much about the American Rescue Plan and how it is aimed to help people emerge from the pandemic and move from economic crisis to resurgence.
The president called attention to reducing the deficit and federal loan forgiveness and stated that he is aggressively working to combat racial discrimination in housing.
"And that includes everything from ending the legacy of redlining — which, I might add, was the first issue I got involved in as a young county councilman and almost lost, but we were right," Biden said. "It includes addressing the cruel fact that a home built by the same builder on different sides of a highway — same home — a white couple moves into one, a Black couple in the other; the Black couple’s home is somewhere between 12% and 20% undervalued from the white home. Look, folks, too often it happens."
Biden also talked about building up Black-owned small businesses.
"They’re the glue that holds a community together: the restaurant, the beauty shop, the barber shop, the drug store. Every business, no matter how big or small, they're the ones that sponsor the church events, the Little League events. They're the ones that hold a community together that people gather around. So, it matters. It matters when we support small businesses in the Black community," Biden said.
Biden's remarks also included mentions of an once-in-a-generation infrastructure law with equity at the center of it. He fired up the room when he spoke of other issues like affordable high-speed internet for all, the Inflation Reduction Act, calling it one of the most significant laws in American history and the most aggressive action to confront our climate crisis ever in all of human history, and the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, the first major gun-safety legislation in 30 years.
"You had my back, and I promise you I'll have yours," Biden said the audience.
Harris touched on hot-button topics like abortion and the importance of maintaining American democracy.
"This year's conference theme, 'Advancing Our Purpose and Elevating Our Power,' truly captures the spirit and the purpose of CBC because that is what CBC does," said Harris. "And together with this caucus, we place equality, equity, and justice at the center of our work. And I will highlight just two of the many examples that demonstrate why that matters.
“With the CBC, we invested an historic $5.8 billion — that’s “B” with a — “B” — billion dollars — in our HBCUs — knowing that our HBCUs are some of our best, best institutions of academic excellence," Harris said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.