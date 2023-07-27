The U.S. Department of Education hosted its National Summit on Equal Opportunity in Higher Education on Wednesday.
The one-day summit brought together senior Biden-Harris Administration officials and national educational institutions and leaders to discuss strategies for colleges and students to expand access to higher education following the recent Supreme Court decision on affirmative action.
The Supreme Court’s decision “has limited a vital tool that many institutions of higher education and post-secondary institutions have used for decades to help create vibrant, diverse campus communities,” according to the Department of Education.
U.S. Department of Education Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Kristen Clarke said that the high court seemed to dismiss the assessment or even “the relevance of diversity.” She added that “our nation has never been color-blind,” and that “for much of our nation’s history, people of color were excluded from college campuses.”
Clarke thanked representatives of colleges gathered at the summit for their efforts at diversity. “The Department of Justice and the Department of Education will fight to ensure that students have equitable access to education."
U.S. Department of Education Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Catherine Lhamon said that the recent Supreme Court decision “did not rule that working to achieve diversity was unlawful.” She noted that the Supreme Court left some light that universities may "consider the relevance race and related personal experiences have had on students’ lives as it pertains to grit, curiosity, academics, personal excellence and inspiration."
For example, a person who wants to become a civil rights lawyer after going on a trip to a courthouse and learning about people in her group and others who inspire her may say so in an essay or during an interview, and this may be considered, Lhamon noted.
Christina Hull-Paxson, president of Brown University, said Brown would like to get the word out about efforts to make higher education more accessible to qualified students from various walks of life.
“We’ve also been thinking about what we can do to level the playing field once students get to Brown," Hull-Paxson said. "We already have a high graduation rate, but what can students do to get internships and research positions?
"The school now insists that internships and other opportunities are advertised, allowing more students to get the information and apply. Since then, leveling has gone up.”
The U.S. Department of Education also announced this week that it has launched an investigation into possible civil right violations at Harvard University pertaining to its legacy admissions.
A new study, “Diversifying Society’s Leaders? The Determinants and Causal Effects of Admission to Highly Selective Private College,” was published by professors at Harvard and Brown this month. It says that a third, or 28%, of Harvard’s 2019 class benefited from set-a-sides for students who had a parent or relative who went to Harvard. The study says that legacy admissions students are seven times more likely to be accepted to Harvard and that 70% of those students are white.
The study comes on the heels of last month's Supreme Court ruling against Harvard, declaring an end to affirmative action and any preferential treatment for African Americans, or other minorities, in college admissions.
The study also demonstrates the power of the Ivy League-Plus degree. "Half of one percent of Americans attend Ivy-League-Plus colleges (meaning the eight Ivy League colleges plus Chicago, Duke, MIT and Stanford)... Yet, these 12 colleges account for more than 10% of Fortune 500 CEOs, a quarter of U.S. senators, half of all Rhodes scholars and three-fourths of the Supreme Court Justices appointed in the last half century."
Graduating from an Ivy League-Plus school, instead of the average highly selective public flagship institutions, matters, and “ increases students’ chances of reaching the top 1% of the earnings distribution by 60%, nearly doubles their chance of attending an elite graduate school, and triples their chances of working at a prestigious firm," the study added.
“Children in the top 1% [of the nation’s income tax records who parents earn more than $600,000 per year] are more than twice as likely to attend an Ivy-League-Plus college...as those from middle class families with comparable SAT/ACT scores,” said the study.
"The high-income admissions advantage at private colleges is driven by three factors,” according to the report. Those factors are “preferences for children of alumni; weight placed on non-academic credentials, which tend to be stronger for students applying from private high schools that have affluent student bodies; and recruitment of athletes who tend to come from high income families.”
The study was based upon the application and admissions records of 2.4 million students from highly selective public and private colleges. The report also focused mainly on the entering classes of 2010-2015.
Students from the wealthiest tax brackets are 55% more likely to be admitted to Ivy-League-Plus colleges than students with comparable SAT scores whose parents earned between $83,000 and $116,000 per year. “Legacy students disproportionately come from families in the top 1%,” according to the study, and are “five times more likely to be admitted as peers with similar credentials.”
