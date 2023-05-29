Banko Brown Walgreens Lawsuit Presser

Brown family attorney John Burris said the security officer didn't have to shoot and could have walked away or de-escalated the situation.

— KGO

The family of Banko Brown, a transgender man shot and killed by a security guard in San Francisco last month, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit over the fatal encounter, their lawyers announced Friday.

Brown’s parents are suing Walgreens, where the fatal shooting took place; private security company Kingdom Protective Services; and security guard Michael Earl-Wayne Anthony. John Burris, the Browns’ attorney, told reporters they are seeking at least $25 million in damages.

CNN

