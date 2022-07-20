Bank of America has been fined $225 million by federal regulators for unlawfully freezing customers’ bank accounts while they were collecting unemployment benefits in the middle of the pandemic.
According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), Bank of America used a faulty fraud detection program to automatically and unlawfully freeze customer accounts, and then offered little recourse, when there was no fraud detected. As a result, consumers were deprived of millions of dollars that was rightfully theirs.
“Taxpayers relied on banks to distribute needed funds to families and small business to rescue the economy from collapse when the pandemic hit,” said Rohit Chopra, director of the CFPB. “Bank of America failed to live up to its legal obligations. And when it got overwhelmed, instead of stepping up, it stepped back.”
So effective July 15, the order by the CFPB required Bank of America to pay $100 million that was deposited into a victim’s relief fund. The fund will be used to pay back consumers, who were hurt by this scheme. In addition, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), another regulatory agency also fined the bank $125 million, in a separate order.
“The bank failed these prepaid cardholders by denying them access to their mandated unemployment funds during the height of the pandemic, and leaving vulnerable consumers without an effective way to remedy their situation,” said Michael J. Hsu, acting Comptroller of the Currency.
Based in Charlotte, N.C., Bank of America has exclusive contacts with a dozen state agencies to provide unemployment and other benefits to its customers electronically through prepaid debit card and accounts.
Since 2012, for instance, Bank of America has had an exclusive contact with the state of California, to deliver unemployment benefits electronically to consumers through prepaid debit cards and accounts.
The Electronic Funds Transfer Act protects consumers when using electronic methods of money transfers, which includes prepaid cards. Under this law, if a consumer notifies a financial institution that there has been an error, the institution must do a timely, reasonable and thorough investigation.
According the CFPB, during the pandemic that started in 2020, the number of unemployed people rose drastically. Millions of Americans filed for unemployment benefits and some of the applicants were fraudulent, due to a lot of identity theft, which affected eligible cardholders. In addition, a number of criminals applied and began receiving benefits. Some even filed false error claims to get more benefits.
Nevertheless, CFPB’s investigation alleges that Bank of America engaged in unfair and abusive practices that resulted in customers not getting their unemployment benefits, when they needed them most.
A spokesperson for Bank of America, issued the following statement: “Bank of America was hired by states to administer unemployment payments and the states were responsible for reviewing and approving applications and directing us to issue payments. Bank of America’s support to the states enabled the government to successfully issue more than $250 billion in pandemic unemployment benefits to more than14 million people and overall distributed more pandemic relief to Americans than any other bank. In addition, we provided assistance to millions more by deferring mortgage, credit card and other payments.”
The bank’s statement also said that the government’s unemployment program expansion during the pandemic created unprecedented criminal activity where illegal applicants were able to get states to approve tens of billions of dollars in payments.
“Bank of America partnered with our state clients to identify and fight fraud throughout the pandemic. For example, we worked with California to identify hundreds of thousands of suspicious cards and assisted the state in protecting billions of dollars.”
Cary L. Flitter, a lawyer based in Montgomery County, said Bank of America has been fined for predatory behavior against consumers in the past.
“They are getting these fines and it doesn’t seem to change their behavior,” said Flitter, who specializes in consumer cases. “Consumers can vote with their feet.”
For example, they could consider smaller banks or a credit union, he said.
According to the OCC, Bank of America contracted with about a dozen states in addition to California, including Arizona, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, New Jersey, Nevada and South Carolina.
A spokesperson for Bank of America, said of the dozen states it contracted with, only California has renewed for 2023.
The OCC found that Bank of America violated a section of the Federal Trade Commission Act, which prohibits deception or unfair acts or practices.
Bank of America is one of the nation’s largest banks, with $2.5 trillion in assets as of Dec. 31 and 4,100 branches. In January, the bank had about 75 branches in the Philadelphia area, but said that month that it planned to close 25 because of the pandemic and related personnel shortages.
In 2014, the CFPB ordered Bank of America to pay $727 million to repay its customers who were victims of illegal credit card practices. The CFPB is a federal consumer watch dog agency, created by the Obama administration.
“Banks must pay attention to the financial health of their customers and conduct their activities in accordance with all consumer protection law,” said Hsu, of the OCC.
