Tyre Nichols, the 29-year-old from Memphis who died after being beaten by police officers during a traffic stop, was killed due to "blunt force trauma," his family's lawyers said, citing an official autopsy report which was shared with the family.

Nichols's death sparked national outrage in January, prompting protests and calls for police reform, particularly after graphic video footage of the beating was released by police. Nichols, who is Black, could be heard screaming for his mother, while he was severely beaten by five police officers, also Black, less than 100 yards from his family home in Tennessee. He died in the hospital three days later.

The Washington Post 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.